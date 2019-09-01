GETTING BETTER. The young US squad continues to work on its team chemistry, says coach Gregg Popovich. Photo from FIBA

SHANGHAI, China – Coach Gregg Popovich admitted the United States remains a work in progress after the Americans launched their bid for a third FIBA World Cup title in a row with an 88-67 victory over the Czech Republic on Sunday, September 1.

France, Greece and Australia, all touted as possible threats to a depleted Team USA, also triumphed on the second day of action in China.

San Antonio Spurs mastermind Popovich was forced to name an experimental roster with major names such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry all either injured or unavailable.

This is no "Dream Team" but Popovich still has a side full of NBA players and the reigning two-time champions had too much quality for the Czechs, who are ranked 24th in the world.

The Americans are No. 1 and the favorites in China, but they failed to sparkle for long periods in Shanghai and Popovich admitted: "It was a very competitive game, physical, an opportunity to learn a lot... an opportunity to get better.

"That's how we look at each of these games, to try to be the best team that we can be – and we've got a ways to go, but we are willing."

In the absence of James and the rest, much was expected of Boston Celtics All-Star Kemba Walker, who scored 13 points and had a team-leading 4 assists.

Donovan Mitchell, a guard with the Utah Jazz, led the US with 16 points.

Popovich said that international basketball is different from the NBA and the US team are still getting to know each other.

"We are going to try to execute better and better as time goes on, but defensively we've got to put our money there," said the 70-year-old.

"All in all, it's getting better."

In the same group, Turkey – prime challengers to the USA in the first round – defeated Japan 86-67.

Greece, who boast "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA's MVP for the 2018-2019 season, coasted to an easy 85-60 win over Montenegro.

But France was made to sweat, squeezing past old rivals Germany 78-74.

Nail-biter

Australia drew first blood in the so-called "Group of Death" with a nail-biting 108-92 victory over Canada.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova was key for the Boomers, leading them with 24 points after Canada had battled back from a 12-point halftime deficit to lead going into the 4th quarter.

Andrej Lemanis, Australia's coach, called victory in their opener "a big one for us."

"It was good to be tested in a game that matters and find a way to hold our nerve, get back together, start playing some good basketball and work our way to what ended up being a good, solid win."

The Australians, who showcased their title credentials by stunning the Americans in a pre-tournament warm-up, began their title bid in Dongguan against a Canada side led by NBA champion coach Nick Nurse but missing many of their biggest names.

In a highly competitive Group H also containing Lithuania and Senegal, Australia led 52-40 at halftime, only for Canada to battle back before running out of gas.

Andrew Bogut, Australia's veteran center, was booed by the locals seemingly because of a barbed tweet about Chinese swimmer Sun Yang.

Day 2 results

Group E

Turkey 86, Japan 67

United States 88, Czech Republic 67

Group F

Brazil 102, New Zealand 94

Greece 85, Montenegro 60

Group G

Dominican Republic 80, Jordan 76

France 78, Germany 74

Group H

Australia 108, Canada 92

Lithuania 101, Senegal 47

– Rappler.com