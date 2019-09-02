FURIOUS. Rudy Gobert says the test procedure was 'terrible.' Photo from FIBA

SHENZEN, China – French star Rudy Gobert accused basketball's governing body FIBA of showing "no respect" on Monday, September 2, after he said he was woken up for a doping test at the World Cup in China just hours after a match.

The Utah Jazz center made plain his anger in a tweet, writing: "Got woke up this morning for a doping control (BLOOD and urine), the morning after a late game when I could sleep more.

"No respect for the player's recovery time. Terrible way of doing things @FIBA."

The towering two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and his French side squeezed through 78-74 against Germany on Sunday evening in their tournament opener.

Gobert, 27, had a game-leading 5 blocks to help the French make a winning start in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Gobert, who stands an imposing 7 feet, has taken over the mantle of France's leading star from the now-retired Tony Parker.

FIBA did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Got woke up this morning for a doping control( BLOOD and urine), the morning after a late game when i could sleep more. No respect for the player’s recovery time. Terrible way of doing things @FIBA . — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) September 2, 2019

– Rappler.com