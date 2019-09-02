French star Rudy Gobert hits out at FIBA after dope test
FURIOUS. Rudy Gobert says the test procedure was 'terrible.' Photo from FIBA
SHENZEN, China – French star Rudy Gobert accused basketball's governing body FIBA of showing "no respect" on Monday, September 2, after he said he was woken up for a doping test at the World Cup in China just hours after a match.
The Utah Jazz center made plain his anger in a tweet, writing: "Got woke up this morning for a doping control (BLOOD and urine), the morning after a late game when I could sleep more.
"No respect for the player's recovery time. Terrible way of doing things @FIBA."
The towering two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and his French side squeezed through 78-74 against Germany on Sunday evening in their tournament opener.
Gobert, 27, had a game-leading 5 blocks to help the French make a winning start in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Gobert, who stands an imposing 7 feet, has taken over the mantle of France's leading star from the now-retired Tony Parker.
FIBA did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
Got woke up this morning for a doping control( BLOOD and urine), the morning after a late game when i could sleep more. No respect for the player’s recovery time. Terrible way of doing things @FIBA .— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) September 2, 2019
– Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.