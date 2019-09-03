LOOK: Filipino referee officiates Turkey near-upset of USA
AT WORK. San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who’s calling the shots for Team USA, says his piece to referee Bong Pascual. Screenshot from ESPN5
FOSHAN, China – It's not just Gilas Pilipinas that's representing the country in the FIBA World Cup.
Veteran game official Bong Pascual has also been repping the Philippines as one of the 56 referees chosen for the global hoops showdown, and he officiated one of the most exhilirating games of the tournament on Tuesday, September 3, when Turkey nearly pulled off an upset against the USA.
Pascual was a busy man late in the match with several fouls called in the final minute of overtime.
VETERAN. Bong Pascual (right) reviews a play from the USA-Turkey game with his fellow referees. Screenshot from FIBA
Turkey, however, failed to capitalize on the shooting fouls called on the USA in the endgame.
Leading 92-91 in the final 10 seconds, Turkey saw Dogus Balbay and Cedi Osman miss 4 straight free throws that paved the way for USA to hack out a 93-92 victory behind a pair of Khris Middleton foul shots.
It's not the first time Pascual officiated in the World Cup, having been included in the pool of referees in the 2014 edition in Seville, Spain.
The 49-year-old was also a referee in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. – Rappler.com
