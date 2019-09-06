WATCH: FIBA World Cup first round mix tape
GREEK GOD. NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece again proves to be head and shoulders above competition. Photo from fiba.basketball
BEIJING, China – A total of 32 countries – the most in FIBA World Cup history – bring the action to China in the first round of the global hoops tournament.
NBA players dominate the highlight reel but many more strut their stuff as 4 teams in 8 groups battle it out for the top two spots in each group. (FIBA World Cup 2019: USA, Serbia lead favorites in last 16)
Watch the game highlights in the opening week:
DAY 1
DAY 2
DAY 3
DAY 4
DAY 5
DAY 6
– Rappler.com
