THROWN OUT. The ejection of of Nikola Jokic proves fatal for Serbia as Marc Gasol and Spain top their group. Photo from fiba.basketball

WUHAN, China – All-Star Nikola Jokic was ejected in the 3rd quarter as strongly fancied Serbia got stunned by Spain, 81-69, to blow the FIBA World Cup wide open on Sunday, September 8.

Led by Ricky Rubio of the Phoenix Suns, Spain set up a quarterfinal meeting with surprise packages Poland on Tuesday while Serbia will need to pick themselves up quickly for Argentina on the same evening.

Spain and European rivals Serbia had already qualified for the last 8 in China but Group J supremacy and a supposedly easier game in the next round was at stake.

Serbia, the reigning world and Olympic silver medalists, behind the Americans, had looked imperious in their previous 4 matches.

But in one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the tournament so far, Spain surged back from a slow start in the 1st quarter to lead by 8 points at halftime in Wuhan.

Serbia, who had looked the chief threat to the young roster of reigning champions the US, got rattled for the first time in China.

Midway through the 3rd quarter, their chances of making a comeback suffered a fatal blow when Denver Nuggets' Jokic – one of the World Cup's biggest names – was turfed out of the game after rowing with the referee.

The 24-year-old was irritated initially by the close attentions of Spain's defense.

Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Sacramento Kings was again key for Serbia, keeping them within range of Spain with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

Rubio racked up 19 points for the Spanish while veteran center Marc Gasol had 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Argentina topped Group I – and teed up a meeting with Serbia – after a dominant 91-65 victory over Poland. Both had already reached the last 8. – Rappler.com