FOULED OUT. Giannis Antetokounmpo fouls out as Greece ends its bid for the 2019 FIBA World Cup crown. Photo from FIBA

SHENZHEN, China – Greece is calling for the officials who oversaw their final game at the Basketball World Cup to be banned after NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his team exited the tournament amid rancor on Monday, September 9.

Greece's coach said that their star man had been the victim of a lack of "respect" from referees after being fouled out in an 84-77 victory over the Czech Republic.

The Milwaukee Bucks standout picked up a fifth foul midway through the 4th quarter and even though Greece won, it was not by the 12 or more points they needed.

A team spokesman confirmed to AFP that the Greeks are writing to governing body FIBA seeking a ban for the 3 referees in charge.

"Also (a ban) for those who nominate the referees and also watch the video and announce the results," the spokesman said in a text message.

Greece, chasing the big win they needed to reach the quarterfinals in China, were up by 10 points with just over 8 minutes left.

They reached the magic 12-point lead, only for the Czechs to immediately hit back to narrow the deficit once more, then came the loss of the 24-year-old Antetokounmpo.

He was seen remonstrating with the officials after Greece's fate was sealed, but overall the reigning MVP was not on the top of his game at the World Cup.

Antetokounmpo had 12 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists before his afternoon – and Greece's tournament – came to an early end.

"He came every day to fight on the court, of course he did not get the respect he wants and I mean about the two fouls he received today, the third and the fifth (both offensive fouls)," said Greece coach Thanasis Skourtopoulos.

"You cannot call these kinds of fouls on this kind of player.

"That's finished because I don't like to talk about the referees too much."

It is not the first controversy involving referees at this World Cup.

FIBA on Sunday removed from the competition match officials who made an error in the dying seconds of Lithuania's tournament-ending loss to France, but the result was allowed to stand.

The crucial mistake occurred with the French leading 76-75 at the time. – Rappler.com