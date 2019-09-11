SHOCKER. Jaylen Brown and Team USA fail to get France out of their way. Photo from fiba.basketball

DONGGUAN, China – Rudy Gobert unloaded 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as France handed the United States its first loss in the FIBA World Cup in 13 years on Wednesday, September 11, to advance to the semifinals with an 89-79 win.

France will play next on Friday against Argentina, which advanced by defeating Serbia on Tuesday night.

Evan Fournier also unloaded 22 points as the French dethroned the Americans, who leaned on the 29-point performance of Donovan Mitchell.

Details to follow. – Rappler.com