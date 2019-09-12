Photos from fiba.basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Only 4 teams remain in the FIBA World Cup.

And facing first in the knockout semifinals are European powerhouse Spain and Asia-Oceania king Australia at the Wukesong Sports Arena in Beijing, China on Friday, September 13.

Red-hot from a six-game winning streak en route to the Final Four, Spain seeks to return to the finals for the first time since 2006 to have a crack at its second World Cup crown.

Also unbeaten, Australia eyes to extend its historic run and reach the championship round for the first time in history.

Game time is at 4 pm.

– Rappler.com