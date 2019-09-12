Photos from fiba.basketball

MANILA, Philippines – Giant slayers collide.

After pulling off the biggest shockers in the FIBA World Cup, Argentina and France duke it out in the knockout semifinals at the Wukesong Sports Arena in Beijing, China on Friday, September 13.

Argentina, which stunned powerhouse Serbia in the quarterfinals, looks to extend its unbeaten run and reach the World Cup finals for the third time.

Meanwhile, France aims to carry the momentum from dethroning two-time defending champion USA in the last 8 as it guns for its first World Cup finals appearance in history.

Game time is at 8 pm.

Follow Rappler's live updates below:

