DONGGUAN, China – Deposed champion the United States plummetted to its worst finish in the FIBA World Cup after losing to Serbia, 94-89, in a dead-rubber on Thursday, September 12, a day after surrendering their 13-year unbeaten run.

The loss in the classification round means the US won't finish any higher than 7th place.

A young Team USA made up of second-tier NBA stars were defeated 89-79 in the quarterfinals by France on Wednesday, bringing a premature close to their World Cup defense.

More significantly, it was the reigning world and Olympic champions' first defeat in a major competition since the semifinals of the 2006 World Cup.

Thursday's classification game in Dongguan was the championship that never was: the title holders against the favorites.

Early on, though, Team USA looked headed for a humiliating second loss in as many days, down a scarcely believable 32-7 after the 1st quarter.

The Americans, who have already qualified for next summer's Tokyo Olympics, failed to score a point during one barren five-minute period.

A rout was on the cards for Serbia, whose tournament also came to a surprise quarterfinal end, at the hands of Argentina.

The Americans' 70-year-old coach Gregg Popovich chewed his lip and brooded.

But the US fought back in the 2nd quarter and reduced the deficit to just 4 points at halftime.

Going into the 4th quarter, Serbia – led once more by the Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic – was only 3 points ahead.

But with nothing but pride to play for, the US comeback fell narrowly short. They have another classification match on Saturday against the loser of the Poland-Czech Republic match where they'll fight for 7th place.

Bogdanovic, who has been one of the players of the tournament, led all scoring with 28 points.

For the Americans, Harrison Barnes had 22 points.

In Friday's semifinals, Spain plays Australia and France takes on Argentina. – Rappler.com