MANILA, Philippines – Spain displayed nerves of steel and eked out a 95-88 double-overtime win over Australia to reach the finals of the FIBA World Cup at the Wukesong Sports Arena in Beijing, China on Friday, September 13.

Marc Gasol churned out 33 points on top of 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks as Spain stormed back from a deficit as large as 11 points to advance to the championship round of the World Cup for the second time in history.

Ricky Rubio also starred with a double-double of 19 points and 12 assists and also posted 7 rebounds and 4 steals.

Putting an end Australia's historic World Cup run, Spain awaits the winner between France and Argentina.

Patty Mills paced Australia with 32 points.

Details to follow. – Rappler.com