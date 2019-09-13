MANILA, Philippines – Age is just a number for Luis Scola as he propelled Argentina to the finals of the FIBA World Cup with an 80-66 win over France at the Wukesong Sports Arena in Beijing, China on Friday, September 13.

The 39-year-old Scola delivered game-highs of 28 points and 13 rebounds in powering Argentina to the championship round, where it will face Spain in a winner-take-all battle on Sunday, September 15.

Proving he has plenty of gas left in the tank, Scola knocked down back-to-back three-pointers that gave Argentina a comfortable 74-59 lead as France saw its bid of reaching a World Cup finals for the first time crushed.

It's the third time in World Cup history Argentina will play in the finals – ruling the inaugural edition in 1950 and settling for silver in 2002.

Gabriel Deck backstopped Scola with 13 points, Facundo Campazzo put up 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Luca Vildoza chimed in 10 points for Argentina, which remained unbeaten in 7 games.

Frank Ntilikina and Evan Fournier paced France with 16 points apiece. – Rappler.com