MANILA, Philippines – Australia and France may have missed the chance of contending for the grand prize, but they can still end their respective FIBA World Cup campaigns without going empty-handed.

The two teams vie for the bronze medal when they tangle in the battle-for-third duel at the Wukesong Sports Arena in Beijing, China on Sunday, September 15.

Despite suffering a painful double-overtime loss to Spain in the Final Four, Australia can still make history as it guns for its first World Cup podium finish.

France, meanwhile, seeks to bounce back from its semifinals loss to Argentina by replicating its success from the previous World Cup where it clinched bronze.

Game time is at 4 pm.

