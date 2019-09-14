MANILA, Philippines – Winner takes all.

Argentina and Spain duke it out for the gold medal in a do-or-die FIBA World Cup final at the Wukesong Sports Arena in Beijing, China on Sunday, September 15.

Both undefeated in 7 games en route to the championship round, the two teams will not only put their immaculate records on the line but also vie for basketball supremacy.

The champion in the inaugural edition in 1950, Argentina aims to go full circle as it tries to complete its unfinished business after settling for silver in 2002.

Spain, meanwhile, looks to recapture the prized Naismith Trophy it first won in 2006.

Game time is at 8 pm.

Follow Rappler's live blog for updates:

