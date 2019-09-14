BEIJING, China – Outgoing champion the United States won its final match on Saturday, September 14, at the FIBA World Cup – but it was still the Americans worst finishing place in the tournament's history.

Team USA defeated Poland, 87-74, in a low-key classification game to take 7th overall, the Americans' lowest position since the competition began in 1950.

Gregg Popovich's team at least managed to avoid a third defeat in a row, but it was an anti-climactic denouement to their title defense.

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz had a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists.

This US roster is missing the NBA's elite names, but the Americans were still fancied to at least reach Sunday's final in China.

However, they were dumped out in the quarterfinals by France, then lost their subsequent classification match to Serbia, in what was billed as the title game that never was.

The US has at least qualified to defend its Olympic title in Tokyo next summer.

Sunday's World Cup final is between Argentina and Spain. – Rappler.com