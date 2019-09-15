MANILA, Philippines – France exacted revenge on Australia with a come-from-behind 67-59 victory to clinch bronze in the FIBA World Cup at the Wukesong Sports Arena in Beijing, China, on Sunday, September 15.

Absorbing its first loss of the tournament at the hands of Australia, France redeemed itself by storming back from 15 points down to replicate its third-place finish from the previous World Cup in Spain.

Nando de Colo waxed hot for 14 of his 19 points in the second half as he played a pivotal role in the 23-point turnaround for France, while Evan Fournier chalked up 16 points and 5 rebounds.

Andrew Albicy was just as crucial in the win, pouring out all of his 9 points in the final quarter, while Nicolas Batum chipped in 9 points and 6 assists.

Joe Ingles paced Australia with 17 points and 5 rebounds as Patty Mills added 15 points in the losing effort. – Rappler.com