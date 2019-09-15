BEIJING, China – Basketball's governing body FIBA will launch disciplinary proceedings against Andrew Bogut after he appeared to suggest that referees favored Spain in Australia's semi-final defeat at the World Cup.

The outspoken 34-year-old Australian rubbed his fingers in a money gesture after a foul was called against him during Friday's demoralizing double-overtime loss in Beijing.

He then swore repeatedly as he trudged off court, directing his ire at FIBA as he passed through the "mixed zone" where journalists wait to talk to the players.

The center played in Sunday's bronze-medal match against France – and was loudly booed and jeered – but could yet be punished.

FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said that while there had to be some allowance for the high emotions after a defeat, Bogut will be asked to explain himself.

"It's not an easy task for them to withhold their emotions when they go through the mixed zone," Zagklis told a press conference in Beijing just before the bronze-medal match and the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday, September 15.

"At the same time, we do have a very specific set of regulations and we do have a specific set of principles and values that we represent not only as FIBA but also the sport of basketball."

"So where these lines are crossed, then we have disciplinary procedures, and in this case there will be a disciplinary procedure."

"So I better not comment further on that because there is an expert disciplinary judge of FIBA that will have to read the documents, ask the player for his position and then take a decision."

Bogut has been targeted throughout the tournament in China by local fans upset at a tweet he sent in July about champion swimmer Sun Yang. – Rappler.com