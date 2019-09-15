MANILA, Philippines – Spain started on fire and put the shackles on Luis Scola to crush Argentina, 95-75, for the gold medal in the FIBA World Cup at the Wukesong Sports Arena in Beijing, China, on Sunday, September 15.

Ricky Rubio delivered 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists to lead 6 players in double figures as Spain reclaimed its place at the basketball summit by recapturing the World Cup crown it won 13 years ago.

Spain jumped to a 14-2 lead, ended the maiden period up 23-14, and never looked back from since by limiting Argentina star Scola to 8 points on atrocious 1-of-10 shooting from the field.

Chalking up a game-high 28 points in their semifinals win over France, Scola was expected to come up big for an Argentina team seeking to complete unfinished business after settling for silver in the 2002 World Cup.

But instead, Scola found no openings on offense and was scoreless in the first half.

Marc Gasol finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, Sergio Llull churned out 15 points, while Rudy Fernandez put up 11 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Gabriel Deck paced Argentina with 24 points as Nicolas Laprovittola chipped in 17 points in the loss. – Rappler.com