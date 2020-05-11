MANILA, Philippines – FIBA set the official dates of its next World Cup which the Philippines will host from August 25 to September 10 in 2023.

It will be the first time the Philippines will host the quadrennial showpiece since 1978, only this time it will share the rights with Japan and Indonesia.

The group stage of the 32-nation tournament will be divided between the 3 countries, with the final phase to take place in the Philippines.

As hosts, the Philippines earned an outright berth to the tournament as Gilas Pilipinas seeks to bounce back from a disappointing dead-last finish in the 2019 World Cup in China that saw it go winless.

FIBA will adopt the same tournament format it used in China, with Spain defending its World Cup crown after beating Argentina in the finals.

The qualification process for the 2023 World Cup will include 6 windows to be played over 15 months for the 4 regions of Africa, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Europe. – Rappler.com