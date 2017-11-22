The SMART Gilas Pilipinas will face Japan on Friday, November 24, 5 pm (Manila time), Tokyo, Japan

Published 2:16 PM, November 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The SMART Gilas Pilipinas will open their campaign against Japan on Friday, November 24, at the Komazawa Olympic Park Gym in Tokyo, Japan.

The Philippines is ranked No. 5 in Asia and 30th in the world. Japan, meanwhile, is at 8th place in the Asian rankings and 50th in the world.

Both countries are in Group B of the first round of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. Game time in 5 pm (Manila).

