The Gilas Pilipinas takes on Chinese-Taipei at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Monday, November 27

Published 8:06 PM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas fended off a late Japan scare to start its FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers campaign on a high note with a 77-71 win at the Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo Friday, November 24.

Gilas led by 10 points midway the payoff period before Japan used a 9-2 run, highlighted by Yuki Togashi’s two triples, to make things interesting, 69-72.

But Jayson Castro-William, who paced Gilas with 20 points, knocked down a triple and Roger Pogoy scored off the break to give Gilas a comfortable 77-69 cushion with 27 seconds left in the game.

Gilas took a 14-point lead early in the second quarter following Kiefer Ravena’s free throws, 24-10, before Japan trimmed the deficit to 5 points, 24-49, off a 14-5 run powered by Makoto Hiejima’s 7 points.

The Akatsuki Five opened the third quarter with a blistering 12-0 blitz, capped by a Yuki Togashi triple, to take the lead, 40-37, but Gilas quickly got back on its feet with its own 10-3 run, 53-46. An Andray Blatche buzzer-beating triple gave Pilipinas a 59-55 advantage heading into the final period.

Gilas will go back home from Japan to face Chinese Taipei on Monday, Nov. 27, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Scores:

Pilipinas (77): Castro 20, Blatche 13, Wright 12, Norwood 10, Fajardo 6, Abueva, Aguilar 5, Pogoy 5, Ravena 1, Alas 0, Rosario 0

Japan (71): Hiejima 20, Brown 10, Tanaka 10, Togashi 8, Baba 7, Harimoto 7, Shinoyama 4, Takeuchi 3, Ota 2

Quarter scores: 18-10, 37-28, 63-55, 77-71

– Rappler.com