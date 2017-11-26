Tune into the game via Rappler Sports on Monday, November 27, 7:30 pm at the Araneta Coliseum

Published 4:30 PM, November 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The SMART Gilas Pilipinas will be facing Chinese Taipei at home on Monday, November 27, 7:30 pm, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Philippines – ranked 5th in Asia and 30th in the world – is coming off a 77-71 win over Japan Friday, November 24, while Chinese Taipei – ranked 10th in Asia and 57th in the world – is aiming to bounce back after suffering a 38-point beatdown from Australia, 66-104.

Gilas Pilipinas will retain the same lineup that competed in their opening game against Japan.

Tune into Rappler Sports on Twitter for live updates of the game.