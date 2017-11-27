(2nd UPDATE) Gilas makes it 2-0 to land in a tie with fellow unbeaten squad Australia in Group B of the Fiba World Cup Asia Qualifier

Published 9:26 PM, November 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (2nd UPDATE) —Gilas Pilipinas shrugged off a lethargic start to eke out a 90-83 win over Chinese Taipei and sweep the initial window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Araneta Coliseum Monday, November 27.

The visiting team kept it close early in the fourth period, 72-73, following a 6-0 blitz only to run out of steam midway in the quarter as Gilas used a 13-4 run to pull away, 86-76.

Jhen Huang scored a triple with a little under 2 minutes left in the game, 79-86, before Jayson Castro provided the proverbial dagger with an up-and-under move with 56.4 seconds remaining.

Gilas will have months to prepare for its next game against Australia on February 22, 2018 in a venue yet to be announced.

The victory was Gilas' second in a row in Group B. Taiwan slipped to 0-2.

In another Group B game, Australia beat Japan, 82-58, Monday to also collect its second win in Adelaide, Australia. The Aussies earlier beat Chinese-Taipei, 104-66, Friday, November, 24.

Gilas Pilipinas first win was a 77-71 conquest of Japan Friday in Tokyo.

Japan and Chinese-Taipei are the locked at 0-2 in Group B.

– Rappler.com