Gilas coach Chot Reyes says he'd prefer the core to be made up of players between 26 and 32 years of age, but wouldn't look past an 'exceptional' player who is younger

Published 7:50 PM, December 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippines winning the bid to jointly host the 2023 FIBA World Cup alongside Japan and Indonesia is just the beginning of a long, difficult journey.

Aside from making sure that the country’s infrastructure is up to FIBA standards, the national team Gilas Pilipinas now has to scout the next generation of basketball superstars to represent the country 6 years from now.

Former Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President “MVP” Manny V. Pangilinan noted that the current crop of Gilas players won’t cut it due to age during the FIBA 2023 celebration and press conference held at the Crowne Plaza Ballroom in Ortigas, Thursday, December 14.

“The players who are likely to compose the 2023 team will not be Jayson Castro or the current players you see or Greg Slaughter or Japeth Aguilar, because we’re talking about 6 years here,” he said. “With certainty, the current crop of rookies and players like…”

Then an audience member cut him off, “Kai Sotto?”

“I think [he’s] too young,” MVP replied. “I think he’s only 15, so plus 7, 22. I think the base must be probably between 26 to 30 years old. Of course, I’m not the coach, so…”

So what did the coach have to say? According to Chot Reyes, “We [the coaches] still have to sit down and identify the players but like Chairman MVP said, it’s most likely the players who are going to be within 26 and 32 years old in 2023, because they are the ones who are going to be at their peak.”

However, he added, “We’re not discounting an exceptional 22, 23 year old, of course.”

Could this mean that 7-foot-1 phenom Kai Sotto could actually be considered to join Gilas? If so, then the national team would be bolstered by a big man who has shown flashes of a soft touch around the rim and natural shot-blocking ability. Most importantly, as a local, he won't consume the prized import slot.

Sotto, an extraordinarily tall teenager currently committed to the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eaglets high school team, has been dominating other kids his age. According to a report by ABS-CBN Sports, the former UAAP Juniors Most Valuable Player dropped 24 points, 12 rebounds and 7 huge blocks in just 23 minutes against the Adamson University Baby Falcons just last month.

By the time he’s 22, he would have already gained enough collegiate experience if everything goes smoothly and possibly grow even taller to around 7-foot-3 or 7-foot-5.

From what Reyes is telling us, it’s plausible that a kid like Sotto can join the national team if he turns enough heads with his performances.

Time to hit the gym, Kai. The world (cup) awaits. – Rappler.com