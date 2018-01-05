The list is 'by no means final' but if Gilas sticks with all players, no one on the national team roster would be older than 30 in 2023

MANILA, Philippines - The FIBA World Cup is coming back to the Philippines in 2023 and it is never too early to start preparing for it.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes released a list of 23 players who will possibly see action in the 2023 FIBA World Cup that the Philippines, together with Japan and Indonesia, will be hosting.

The 23-player list is bannered by collegiate stars Kobe Paras, Thirdy Ravena, Robert Bolick, CJ Perez, Paul Desiderio, Arvin Tolentino and Isaac Go.

Reyes also included high school phenoms Kai Sotto, Will Gozum and AJ Edu and Filipino-Americans Remy Martin, Dwight Ramos and Troy Rike.

Completing Reyes’ picks are Juan Gomez de Liano, Matt Nieto, JJ Alejandro, Kenneth Tuffin, Jeo Ambohot, Joshua Sinclair, Javee Mocon, Abu Tratter, Carl Vincent Tamayo and Kenmark Carino.

Perez and Tratter are the oldest in the pool at 24 years old while Sotto is the youngest at 16 years old.

Although Reyes made it clear that the list is “by no means final,” if the Gilas program sticks with all the players, no one would be older than 30 years old come 2023.

See the list below:

