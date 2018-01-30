Everybody, even the PBA stars, watched the 7-foot-2 teener go through the drils

Published 5:36 PM, January 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Every Filipino kid who has ever held a basketball has, at some point, wished they could make it big and play with the pros.

Standing at 7-foot-2, 16-year old Kai Sotto already made it big quite literally, and on Monday night, January 29, Sotto was tall enough to be with the stars – figuratively, this time.

Under the watchful eyes of Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes, Alab Pilipinas coach Jimmy Alapag, top Asian point guard Jayson Castro and 4-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo just to name a few, Sotto dazzled in his first practice as a member of the Gilas 2023 prospect pool. Although Gilas just ran routine 5-on-5 half-court and fast break drills, every player tuned in to watch the Ateneo Blue Eaglet star effortlessly spin in the post and throw down two-handed reverse jams.

Not only did he dazzle on contactless drills, but he held his own as well against contact from tall and muscular foreign players who acted as stand-in defenders like Ateneo seniors’ champion center Chibueze Ikeh. He withstood defensive pressure unlike anything he could ever expect from his current high school level and made timely passes when his shooting spaces closed up.

It’s not often you see full-time professional ball players get starstruck with a 16-year old kid, but then again, Kai Sotto is no ordinary kid.

Still, according to him, the feeling was mutual.

“Siguro lahat naman ng makakalaro sa kanila, may starstruck [feeling] na mararamdaman,” he said. (“I think everyone who can play with them would feel starstruck.”)

He just wishes his fellow UAAP Juniors could also experience living the dream he is in.

“Sa totoo lang, gusto kong isama silang lahat,” he said when asked on whom he would tag along from the Juniors division if he had the chance. “Di ako makapili kasi tini-treat ko silang lahat na equal.” (“Honestly, I want to tag them all along. I can’t choose just one because I treat them all equally.”)

Sotto, a sophomore for the undefeated Eaglets, is dominating the UAAP while coming off the bench, averaging 12.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and a league-high 4.5 blocks per game in just 23.6 minutes of action. He is currently 2nd in the Juniors MVP race and holds multiple single-game block records for the season, blocking at least 7 shots in 3 games for the 11-0 Eaglets.

Now that he’s gotten his feet wet with the team, maybe he can suggest that coaches take a long look at UST Tiger Cub CJ Cansino, the only player ahead of him in the MVP rankings. After all, Cansino wants in on the Gilas 2023 team as well. – Rappler.com