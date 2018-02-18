With his inclusion, Calvin Abueva has a chance to be part of the 12-man lineup that will face Australia and Japan in the second window of the FIBA Asian Qualifiers

Published 10:55 PM, February 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Calvin Abueva's chances of seeing action for Gilas Pilipinas in the second window of the FIBA Asian Qualifiers of the 2019 World Cup just got higher.

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes announced on Twitter Sunday night, February 18, that Abueva is part of the 14-man pool that will be flying to Australia on Monday, February 19, as the national team gears up for their battle against the Aussies on Thursday, February 22.

Finally got go-signal to announce GILAS entourage leaving tom: Jason, Kief, Kev, Jio, RR, Matt, Allein, Gabe, Cal, CBC, Jap, Abu, JMF, Dray. Troy not given medical clearance yet, while Mac still not 100% # — Chot Reyes (@coachot) February 18, 2018

Abueva, who was initially dropped from the second window due to consecutive absences in Gilas' first 3 practices, showed his desire to be reinstated by attending the team's subsequent training sessions.

With Abueva's inclusion, there is a possibility that he will be part of the 12-man lineup that will be facing Australia and Japan in the second window.

A surprise addition to the team is former De La Salle University big man Abu Tratter, who has been a consistent practice player for Gilas.

Reyes said that Troy Rosario, who has missed back-to-back games after slamming his chin on the hardcourt last February 7, has yet to be given medical clearance to play. Mac Belo, meanwhile, is still recovering from an iliotibial band (ITB) injury.

Joining Abueva and Tratter are Jayson Castro, Kiefer Ravena, Kevin Alas, Jio Jalalon, Roger Pogoy, Matthew Wright, Allein Maliksi, Gabe Norwood, Carl Bryan Cruz, Japeth Aguilar, June Mar Fajardo, and Andray Blatche. – Rappler.com