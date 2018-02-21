The game, which will be played on February 22 at 4:30pm (PH time), will determine who will remain the only undefeated team in Group B with both squads carrying spotless 2-0 records

Published 1:31 PM, February 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will be facing a tall order when they open the second window of the FIBA Asian Qualifiers of the 2019 World Cup against the Australia Boomers on Thursday, February 22, at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne.

Based on the FIBA world rankings, Australia is 10th in the world and first in Asia while the Philippines is 31st in the world and 5th in Asia.

The game will determine who will remain the only undefeated team in Group B as both squads carry spotless 2-0 records. Game time is at 4:30 p.m.

The Gilas 14-man pool which includes Jayson Castro, Kiefer Ravena, Kevin Alas, Jio Jalalon, Roger Pogoy, Calvin Abueva, Matthew Wright, Allein Maliksi, Gabe Norwood, Carl Bryan Cruz, Japeth Aguilar, June Mar Fajardo, Andray Blatche and Abu Tratter left for Australia last Monday, February 19.

Out of the 14 players, 12 will be chosen for the final lineup that will take on the Boomers.

Gilas defeated Japan and Chinese Taipei in the first window.