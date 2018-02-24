The home game will happen on February 25, 7:30 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena

Published 1:05 PM, February 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas looks to bounce back from their loss against the Australia Boomers as they host Japan on Sunday, February 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Philippine team, which absorbed a 68-84 defeat to the Aussies last February 22, has a chance to end the second window of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on a high note against the Japanese.



Gilas beat the Japanese, 77-71, in the first window at their own turf and another win would put the national squad in a comfortable place heading into the 3rd window.

Only the top 3 teams in the Group B, where Australia (3-0), the Philippines (2-1), Chinese Taipei (1-2) and Japan (0-3) are part of, will advance to the second round of the qualifiers after 3 windows.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m.