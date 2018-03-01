Philippines now stands on a 3-1 win-loss record together with Iran and Kazakhstan in the Asian Qualifiers

Published 9:37 PM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is one of the 22 countries with guaranteed slots in the second round of the FIBA World Cup 2019 Qualifiersas as of Thursday, March 1.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Iran, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Lithuania, New Zealand, Serbia, Spainand, Uruguay, USA and Venezuela will also be advancing to the second window.



After slipping past Japan in their last match of the second window, Gilas Pilipinas now stands on a 3-1 win-lloss record together with Iran and Kazakhstan in the Asian Qualifiers. Australia is the only country in the Asian Qualifiers that boasts a perfect 4-0 record heading into the 3rd window of the first round.

The second round will be composed of 3 windows in September and November 2018 and February 2019.

Only 7 teams from the Asian Qualifiers excluding China will advance to the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Chinese-Taipei hosts the Philippines in the 3rd window of the Asian Qualifers on June 29.

It will be the Philippines' turn to host Australia on July 2 to conclude the first round of the Asian Qualifiers. – Rappler.com