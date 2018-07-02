Gilas Pilipinas ends up losing by default against the visiting Australians

Published 9:47 PM, July 02, 2018

BOCAUE, Philippines – Nine Gilas Pilipinas players were ejected after being involved in a bench-clearing brawl against the visiting Australia here at the Philippine Arena on Monday, July 2.

Terrence Romeo, Jayson Castro, Calvin Abueva, Andray Blatche, Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Japeth Aguilar, Carl Bryan Cruz and Matthew Wright were all slapped with disqualifying fouls, leaving 3 Filipino players to face the Aussies. (LOOK: Bench-clearing brawl mars Gilas-Australia game)

On Australia's side, Nathan Sobey, Thon Maker, Daniel Kickert and Christopher Goulding were thrown out.

Only June Mar Fajardo, Gabe Norwood and Baser Amer were left on court.

But the Philippines wound up losing by default against Australia, 89-53, as Fajardo and Norwood fouled out.

Even with Amer yet to reach the foul limit, the game had to be ended as FIBA rules state that at least two players should be inside the court for play to continue. – Rappler.com