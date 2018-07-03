Netizens praise Baser Amer, Gabe Norwood and June Mar Fajardo for not engaging in the Philippine-Australia brawl

Published 1:53 PM, July 03, 2018

BOCAUE, Philippines – While netizens from both the Filipino and Australian side slammed their players for the bench-clearing brawl, some also commended the 3 remaining Gilas Players who stayed calm amid the bedlam. (LOOK: Bench-clearing brawl mars Gilas-Australia game)

The trio of Baser Amer, Gabe Norwood and June Mar Fajardo did not engage in the scuffle. Because of this, they were the only Filipinos left to play in the game as 9 Gilas players got thrown out.

After the decision was made, Gilas went back on the floor with the 3 players . However, foul-troubled Fajardo and Norwood picked up their 5th infraction each, leaving Amer by his lonesome for Gilas on the court.

(READ: Jong Uichico apologizes for involvement in Gilas-Australia brawl)

Gilas eventually lost to Australia by default as FIBA rules state there should be at least two players from a team on the court. The Aussies were ahead, 89-53, when game was halted. – Rappler.com