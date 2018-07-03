Gilas forward Japeth Aguilar is first to apologize to the Australian team and the basketball community

Published 4:50 PM, July 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas players Japeth Aguillar and Gabe Norwood both described the infamous bench-clearing brawl between Philippines and Australia as "emotional", which led to the nationals forfeiting the game in the 3rd quarter, 53-89, on Monday, July 2 at the Philippine Arena.

Being one of the 9 Gilas players who was ejected, Aguilar admitted that Gilas Pilipinas could have handled the situation in a better way. But the players let their emotions get in the way, as they just wanted to defend Roger Pogoy who was decked by Daniel Kickert.

"The incident last night could have been dealt with differently but emotions were running high. In the heat of the moment, we just wanted to defend our brother," wrote Aguilar in a note he posted on Twitter.

"I admitted that we acted on emotion rather than logic and this is regrettable because the situation could have been pacified and could have ended differently."

"There is no excuse for how we responded."

During the brawl, his dad, Peter Aguilar, was reportedly seen throwing a chair at Nathan Sobey.

Aguilar is the first player to first to issue an apology to the Australian team and the basketball community.

"For this I'd like to apologize to my fellow Filipinos, to the Australian team, to their supporters and to Basketball fans everywhere."

Gilas Pilipinas team captain Gabe Norwood also admitted that the "heat of the battle and emotions won out" during the marred 3rd quarter.

Being one of the players left on the court with Baser Amer and June Mar Fajardo, the 3 remaining players continued the game in a 3-on-5 situation until Norwood and Fajardo intentionally fouled out of the game.

Unfortunate series of events that took place tonight. Heat of the battle and emotions won out, but in the end we strive to show the best of who WE are. — Gabe Norwood (@GNorwood5) July 2, 2018

– Rappler.com