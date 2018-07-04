The sports law expert will join Rappler to discuss the repercussions of the bench-clearing brawl between the Philippines and Australia

Published 9:35 PM, July 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines made international headlines last Monday, July 2, when a brutal scuffle erupted between Gilas Pilipinas and Australia during the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifier match at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

As FIBA starts its probe, sports lawyer Mickey Ingles will discuss the repercussions and possible penalties the sport's world governing body can slap on both teams.

Tune in on Thursday, July 5, at 6 pm.

Ignatius Michael "Mickey" Ingles is an associate in The Law Firm of Ingles Laurel & Calderon. He is also a full-time professor teaching Emerging Issues in Sports Law, Artificial Intelligence, Robots, and the Law, and Constitutional Law at the Ateneo Law School (ALS)

Ingles was the starting right winger of the 3-time UAAP men's football champion (2004-2006) team from Ateneo de Manila University. After graduating salutatorian in ALS, Ingles topped the Philippine Bar in 2012 and then obtained his L.L.M. from the Georgetown University Law Center in 2016. He is a licensed attorney in the Philipppines and New York. – Rappler.com