The Gilas cadet will be able to sponsor at least one child with his donation

Published 10:45 AM, July 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A week after the bench-clearing melee between the Philippine and Australian basketball teams, Gilas Pilipinas cadet Troy Rike was off to World Vision Philippines to donate the P100,000 cash incentive from national team sponsor Chooks-to-Go.

Rike was given recognition for shielding Aussie player Christopher Goulding from Gilas pool player Allein Maliksi and deputy coach Jong Uichico.

With the donation, the Gilas cadet will be able to sponsor at least one child and provide financial assistance for future World Vision projects. – Rappler.com