Basketball's world governing body comes down hard on the players involved in the Gilas-Australia brawl during the FIBA World Cup qualifying game

Published 3:30 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ten Gilas Pilipinas players were suspended from international play for figuring in the infamous brawl that marred the FIBA World Cup Asia qualifier match between the Philippines and Australia last July 2 at the Philippine Arena.

FIBA, the world governing body for basketball, handed down the decision on Wednesday, July 19, days after the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and Basketball Australia sent their official reports on the incident.

Terrence Romeo, Jayson Castro, Calvin Abueva, Andray Blatche, Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Japeth Aguilar, Carl Bryan Cruz, Matthew Wright and Jio Jalalon will serve their respective suspensions for their involvement in the full-blown melee.

Abueva will serve the longest suspension with 6 games while Pogoy, Cruz and Jalalon will each serve 5-game suspensions.

Castro, Romeo, Blatche Rosario were suspended for 3 games each while Aguilar and Wright are to be suspended for a game each.

Nine Gilas players were thrown out of the game, which saw the Philippines lose by default after not having enough personnel on the court while Jalalon was seen landing a punch on Nathan Sobey's head.

Only June Mar Fajardo, Gabe Norwood and Baser Amer were not ejected during the match, and thus, spared from further FIBA sanctions.

The Gilas coaching staff was also not spared from the FIBA decision.

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes will serve a one-game suspension and shall pay a disciplinary fine of 10,000 Swiss francs while deputy coach Jong Uichio will serve a 3-game suspension for joining the Filipino mob that mauled Chris Goulding.

The SBP, meanwhile, will pay a disciplinary fine of 250,000 Swiss francs for the unsportsmanlike behavior of its delagation members and of its public, as well as for insufficient organization of the game.

FIBA, through a press release sent to the media, stated that the Philippines will play the next home game behind closed doors while a ban for two more home games has been placed under a probationary period of 3 years.

In the Aussie side, Daniel Kickert will serve a 5-game suspension, Thon Maker will serve a 3-game suspension while Goulding will serve a one-game suspension.

Sobey, despite getting thrown out of the game, did not receive any sanction.

Prior to the FIBA decision, SBP president Al Panlilio bared that they're considering not sending a team in the 2018 Asian Games this August.

The Philippines was set to field a TNT KaTropa-reinforced national squad to the Asian but with Castro, Romeo, Rosario and Pogoy suspended, the SBP may look into other options.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and the PBA will be given 14 days to appeal to FIBA, and 21 days in the Court of Appeals from the time the appeal decision was handed down. – with reports from Beatrice Go/Rappler.com