Published 9:24 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes has denied inciting 'unsportsmanlike behavior' during the Philippines-Australia match that resulted to a full-blown brawl even as FIBA slapped him a one-game suspension and a disciplinary fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (approx. P535,000).

Reyes said he stands by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in "respecting FIBA's findings" but stressed that he never gave "instructions to hurt nor incite unsportmanlike behavior" in his 3 decades of coaching. (READ: 'Hit somebody' remark gets Chot Reyes suspended, fined)

But Reyes said the entire team intends to move forward from the incident. "As we work to put all this behind us, we reiterate our commitment to serve our flag," Reyes posted on his Twitter account.

On Thursday, July 19, FIBA suspended a total of the 13 players – including 10 Gilas Pilipinas players – and two coaches for figuring in the World Cup qualifier melee last July 2 at the Philippine Arena. (READ: 10 Gilas players suspended, SBP fined for FIBA brawl)

Reyes will serve his suspension on September 13 when the Nationals play Iran at the start of the second round of the Asian Qualifiers. – Rappler.com