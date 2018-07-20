The Rain or Shine forward is one of the notable players who may suit up for Gilas Pilipinas following the suspension of 10 national team members

Published 12:15 PM, July 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As Gilas Pilipinas regroups following the FIBA suspension of its 10 players, Beau Belga is not one to miss out on the chance to don the national colors once again.

Belga, a member of the Gilas squad that won bronze in the 2014 FIBA Asia Cup in Wuhan, China, said he would not decline an opportunity to suit up for the Philippine team. And the chance may just come in the Asian Games or in the second round of the 2019 World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

"Kung binigay sa amin ang opportunity na iyon, tatanggi ka pa ba? Maraming gusto maglaro sa national team. Hindi ako nasa posisyon na umayaw," he told reporters after his Rain or Shine won Game 2 of the semis against Barangay Ginebra.

(If given the opportunity, would you decline? There are many who want to play for the national team. I am not in the position to turn down the offer.)

"And I've been dreaming to play for the national team. Given the chance na 'yung boss pa namin ang umoo (that it is our boss who gave the approval), okay, good."

The national team will field a completely overhauled lineup in the second round of the Qualifiers as 10 Gilas players who saw action in the first round will serve varying lengths of suspension for figuring in an ugly brawl during the Philippines-Australia match last July 2.

Calvin Abueva will be out the longest as he serves a 6-game ban while RR Pogoy, Carl Bryan Cruz and Jio Jalalon will serve 5-game suspensions.

Andray Blatche, Terrence Romeo, Jayson Castro and Troy Rosario will be barred for 3 games while Japeth Aguilar and Matthew Wright will be out for a game.

The development prompted the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to consider tapping former national standouts or other PBA players.

The PBA made sure there will be no conflict in lending its players as commissioner Willie Marcial reiterated the league is in full support of Gilas' campaigns. (READ: PBA players 'on call' as Gilas beefs up pool)

As the PBA Board of Governors had lifted the limit of allowing only two players per team to be lined up in the Gilas pool, Belga said many of the Elasto Painters are willing to suit up for the national team.

"Kahit buong team ng Rain or Shine, walang problema," he joked.

(Even if it is Rain or Shine's whole team that they need, there is no problem.)

Belga also has a chance to play for the national team soon as the core of Rain or Shine has been considered to beef up the Philippine squad that will compete in the Asian Games in August. (READ: Asian Games: Retooled Gilas squad still an option) – Rappler.com