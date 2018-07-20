Chris Goulding's agent slams the FIBA ruling, says Gilas deputy coach Jong Uichico could've caused the Australian player's death

Published 5:19 PM, July 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Australian star Christopher Goulding's agent has expressed frustration over the FIBA sanctions dealt to the Gilas Pilipinas and the Boomers players and officials.

Agent Daniel Moldovan said on Friday, July 20, that Goulding's actions in the brawl that marred the World Cup qualifier between the two nations did not merit a one-game suspension.

But he also singled out Joseph "Jong" Uichico, noting that the Gilas deputy's 3-game suspension is "farcical."

Moldovan added that the development prompted them to seek "legal counsel immediately."

"Chris Goulding neither provoked or retaliated to a vicious mob assault and has been suspended by FIBA. This is quite simply a disgrace," Moldovan wrote on his Twitter account.

"However, the most disturbing aspect of FIBA's ruling is the fact that assistant coach Joseph Uichico, who in my opinion, is guilty of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm that could have easily resulted in the death of Chris Goulding has been given a farcical 3-game suspension."

Uichico had been under fire for participating in the Filipino mob that mauled the Aussie while he was lying on the floor.

The 56-year-old left the Gilas bench when the full-blown melee broke out and was seen throwing a chair at Goulding before pummeling the Aussie with his fists.

Moldovan said they will seek "legal counsel immediately" in their next steps regarding the matter.

“What message is FIBA sending to children all over the world when a violent and non-sensical act such as this is given nothing more than a slap on the wrist? Coach Uichico should never be allowed to coach a FIBA-sanctioned game ever again."

Uichico had apologized for his role in the "basketbrawl," saying his emotions got the better of him like a "father who cares about his sons." – Rappler.com