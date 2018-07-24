The Filipino-American NBA player is in the line up but the SBP still awaits word from the Cavs

Published 3:18 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson may finally have the chance to banner the Philippine colors in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games this coming August.

According to Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas, the NBA player is included in the men's basketball 18-man lineup submitted to the Asiad organizers.

"Si Clarkson, nandoon sa listahan," said Vargas. (Clarkson is there on the list.)

"That's true. We're interested in inviting Jordan."

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is still in talks with the Cavaliers team management regarding the release of the Filipino-American.

Clarkson has carried a Filipino passport since he was 12 years old and does need not go through the naturalization process.

The POC president also mentioned the possibility of Clarkson being the flag-bearer of the Philippine delegation during the opening of the Jakarta Asiad.

"Kung si Clarkson will join us, bakit hindi si Clarkson?," said Vargas. (If Clarkson will join us, why not Clarkson?)

Vargas also mentioned that the refurbished 18-man lineup will include the core of the Rain or Shine PBA squad and two tall players.

"Binigay na yung pangalan ngayon [sa POC], pati its core Rain or Shine. POC will now forward this to Indonesia," said Vargas.

(The names have been submitted to POC including the core of Rain or Shine. POC will now forward this to Indonesia.) – Rappler.com