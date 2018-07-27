The Fil-Am NBA player only had a '30% chance' to be included in the 2018 Asian Games roster

Published 7:00 PM, July 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Ricky Vargas said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) had "a chance" – although admittedly slim – to include Filipino-American NBA guard Jordan Clarkson in the 2018 Asian Games lineup.

"Thirty percent chance. There was a chance. There was a chance or even less, but we were willing to take that chance," said Vargas. "[Although it was a] long shot, we wanted to still go through it."

SBP, though, decided late Thursday, July 26, to pull out Gilas Pilipinas from the continental games, saying it decided to "regroup" and just focus on its appeal on the FIBA suspensions.

SBP banked on Clarkson's FIBA eligibility since his mother is Filipino. He has also acquired a Filipino passport before he turned 16 years old.

But the NBA player had eligibilty issues under the rules of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) since he was not born in the Philippines. According to Article 53 of the OCA Constitution and Rules, Clarkson would need to reside in the Philippines continuously for a period of no less than 3 years.

Vargas said that SBP would have used Clarkson's participation in the NBA as the reason that hindered him from residing in the Philippines.

"Yung nanay niya Pilipina eh tapos may passport siya (His mom is Filipino and he has a passport). He was not able to come to the country for two to 3 years, he has visited the country two to 3 times. His work has not allowed him to stay for two to 3 consecutive years," said Vargas.

"There was a position of argument that we can put together, and if you take a look at Jordan, he can, he's proud, he's proud about his roots."

SBP executive director Sonny Barriors even wrote a letter to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, July 25, asking for Clarkson's release for international duty.

Clarkson was one of the players lined up for Asian Games as SBP was forced to retool the original Gilas roster following the suspension of 10 players who got involved in a free-for-all against Australia during the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers last July 2. – Rappler.com