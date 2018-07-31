Asian Games chef de mission Richard Gomez has not filed the basketball team's official withdrawal from the games

Published 3:45 PM, July 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Asian Games chef de mission (CDM) Richard Gomez revealed on Tuesday, July 31, that Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) can still send a team to the continental games, as the official withdrawal to the INASGOC (Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee) has yet to be made.

"Puwede pa, kasi hindi pa tayo officially na nagpapadala ng withdrawal sa Asian Games. As far as they're concerned, if ever magpapadala ng bagong players, change of players naman tayo," said Gomez during a Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday.

(We can still send a team, because we have not yet officially sent our withdrawal from the Asian Games. As far as they're concerned, if ever we send new players, we'll have to change the players.)

After deciding that head coach Yeng Guiao will lead the roster composed of the Rain or Shine core, 3 Gilas cadets, and even Cleveland Cavaliers Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson, SBP announced on social media that they would pull out of the Asian Games.

"I'm hoping Al Panlilio will change his mind," Gomez said, referring to the SBP president.

He added, "Number one sport natin basketball, marami talaga nag-aabang ng win or lose, panonoorin talaga 'yung basketball na iyon eh."

SBP has a week to decide if they would still send a team, as the Delegation Registration Meeting (DRM) of the Asian Games is set to commence on Wednesday, August 8.

"The DRM will be leaving on Tuesday next week. Then the meeting will be on Wednesday, so by then that should be finalized," Gomez said, referring to the whole Philippine delegation lineup.

Just like the PBA board and the teams' respective governors, Gomez was also disappointed because he was not informed before SBP's public announcement.

"I was hoping na bago nila i-declare publicly, sinabihan ulit nila 'yung POC (Philippine Olympic Committee), tapos sinabi muna sa CDM para alam din natin on our part kung ano gagawin natin," Gomez lamented.

(I was hoping that before declaring it publicly, SBP would inform the POC and the CDM first so that we know on our part what we can do.)

If the withdrawal pushes through, the POC would face monetary sanctions based on the Olympic Council of Asia rules.

The Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang will open on August 18. – Rappler.com