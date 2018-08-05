Caving in to public pressure, the Philippine basketball federation makes a U-turn and decides to send a Gilas team to the Asiad

Published 5:58 PM, August 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In yet another surprising turn of events, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has decided to send a Philippine basketball team to the 2018 Asian Games, just 10 days after a shock withdrawal from the continental tournament.

The SBP, together with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, announced on Sunday, August 5, that the core of Rain or Shine will don the country's colors.

Unfortunately, the team will only have two weeks to prepare as the quadrennial showpiece gets going on August 18 in Indonesia.

The SBP had been under fire for their decision to pull out from the Asiad even after the PBA gave its full support to the country's participation. (READ: PBA blindsided by abrupt Gilas pullout) – Rappler.com