Paul Lee and Christian Standhardinger reinforce the Philippine men's basketball pool bannered by Rain or Shine players

Published 6:49 PM, August 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The core of Rain or Shine reinforced by PBA stars led by San Miguel's Christian Standhardinger and Magnolia's Paul Lee will represent the Philippines in the men's basketball tournament of the 2018 Asian Games.

Yeng Guiao, who will coach the Nationals in the quadrennial meet in Indonesia, announced the 14-man pool on Sunday, August 5, after the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) reversed its decision to withdraw from the Asiad. (READ: SBP backtracks: PH sending team to 2018 Asian Games)

Elasto Painters Maverick Ahanmisi, Chris Tiu, Gabe Norwood, James Yap, Beau Belga and Raymond Almazan will form the new Gilas Pilipinas squad together with Magnolia's Paul Lee, San Miguel's Christian Standhardinger, GlobalPort's Stanley Pringle, Blackwater's Poy Erram, TNT's Don Trollano and NLEX's Asi Taulava

The 6 players were lent by their mother teams to the Philippine squad that's vying to improve on its 7th-place finish in the continental games.

Gilas cadets Kobe Paras and Ricci Rivero complete the pool, which will be trimmed to a 12-man lineup.

Philippine Olympic Committee Pato Gregorio has already relayed SBP's decision of re-joining the Asiad to the Olympic Council of Asia with the lineup still up for review.

The Philippine team has less than two weeks to prepare before the Asiad kicks off on August 18. – Rappler.com