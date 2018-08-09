The SBP continues to hold out hope that the Filipino-American NBA player can join the Philippine men's basketball team

Published 2:05 PM, August 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson is now one step clear of joining Gilas Pillipinas in the 2018 Asian Games after reportedly getting clearance from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"We are trying to move heaven and earth to make it happen but stars have to align. Hope he gets eligibility, NBA clearance and we agree on a deal," said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio.

Although this creates another disruption for Yeng Guiao – who's already finalizing the final 12-man Asian Games lineup – the firebrand coach said he doesn't mind if the Cavs guard joins the team even in the last minute. (LOOK: Gilas Pilipinas lineup for 2018 Asian Games)

"Siyempre [I'm in favor]," said Guiao. (Of course I'm in favor.)

Clarkson, though, will also have to secure clearance from the NBA and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in a week's time.

Guiao had named Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle, Maverick Ahanmisi, Chris Tiu, Gabe Norwood, James Yap, Beau Belga, Raymond Almazan, Poy Erram, and Paul Lee as shoo-ins, leaving Don Trollano, Asi Taulava, Kobe Paras and Ricci Rivero to battle for the last two spots in the final roster. (READ: No time left: Guiao banks on old reliables in Asian Games)

The Philippines – pressed for time after reversing its decision to withdraw from the Asian Games – will begin its Asiad campaign on Thursday, August 16 against Kazakhstan. – with reports from Delfin Dioquino/Rappler.com