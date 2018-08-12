The NBA turns down the Filipino-American player's request to represent the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games

Published 11:14 AM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's official: Jordan Clarkson will not suit up for the Philippine men's basetball team in the 2018 Asian Games.

After getting clearance from the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Asian Games committee, Clarkson failed to get the go-signal from the NBA.

In a statement, the NBA said its agreement with FIBA states that the league's players can only participate in "the Olympics, the FIBA Basketball Wold Cup, Continental Cup competitions, and associated qualifying tournaments."

"Because the Asian Games are not one of those competitions, NBA players are unable to participate," the statement said.

The NBA said, though, that Clarkson can reperesent the Philippines in other events.

"In accordance with the NBA's agreement with FIBA, Jordan is welcome to represent the Philippines in the agreed-upon competitions."

National team coach Yeng Guiao had reserved a spot for Clarkson in the final 12-man lineup. (READ: Worth the risk: Jordan Clarkson takes final PH spot)

But with Clarkson out, the national team will try to line up TNT's Don Trollano anew. His late inclusion, however, will be subject to the approval of the Asian Games committee.

Clarkson was initially named to the national team's retooled lineup before Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) made a decision to pull out from the Asian Games. But after caving in to public pressure, the national federation backtracked from its withdrawal and agreed to send a team bannered by core players from Rain or Shine while trying to get the Cavs guard anew.

Gilas will start its 2018 Asian Games campaign on Thursday, August 16 against Kazakhstan. – Rappler.com