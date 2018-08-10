The Philippine men's basketball team holds on to the slim chance that the Filipino-American NBA player can suit up for the 2018 Asian Games

Published 10:27 PM, August 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men's basketball team will hold on the slim chance that Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson will be allowed to play in the 2018 Asian Games.

National team head coach Yeng Guiao bared that they have reserved a spot for the Filipino-American in the final 12-man Asiad lineup despite the uncertainty of him actually suiting up.

Clarkson will join Rain or Shine players James Yap, Chris Tiu, Gabe Norwood, Maverick Ahanmisi, Beau Belga and Raymond Almazan, who will form half of the team.

Magnolia's Paul Lee, GlobalPort's Stanley Pringle, Blackwater's JP Erram and San Miguel's Christian Standhardinger – who were all named in Guiao's wishlist – were all shoo-ins in the final roster.

Asi Taulava, a member of Guiao's 2009 Powerade Pilipinas, completes the Asiad squad.

TNT's Don Trollano and Gilas cadets Ricci Rivero and Kobe Paras failed to make the cut.

The Nationals will fly to Jakarta on Sunday, August 12, and only have a few days to gear up for Kazakhstan in their opening game on August 16. (LOOK: 2018 Asian Games Gilas Pilipinas schedule)– Rappler.com