The TNT KaTropa keeps his Gilas Pilipinas spot after the Cleveland Cavalier failed to get the go signal from the NBA

Published 7:25 AM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After all the ruckus, Don Trollano is keeping his spot in the Philippine men's basketball team for the 2018 Asian Games.

The Nationals will have a complete 12-man lineup as Asiad organizers allowed Trollano to replace Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson, who failed to get the green light from the NBA to participate in the quadrennial meet.

According to sports broadcaster Quinito Henson, basketball managers met in Jakarta, Indonesia, to discuss the matter. They approved Trollano's inclusion.

Basketball team managers meeting in Jakarta over, Trollano included in Gilas 12-man lineup, China keeps its 2 NBA players Zhou Qi and Ding Yanyuhang! Clarkson struck out based on NBA decision but NBA quiet on Chinese NBA players-this discrimination must be exposed and condemned! — Quinito Henson (@TheDeanQuinito) August 13, 2018

The TNT KaTropa was initially part of national team head coach Yeng Guiao's lineup until the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas tried to get the Cleveland Cavalier to play in the Asian Games.

When Guiao announced the lineup last Friday, August 10, Trollano was left out and his spot was reserved for Clarkson. (READ: No hard feelings: Trollano gives up spot for Jordan Clarkson)

But now, the 26-year-old has a chance to see action when the Philippines squares off with Kazakhstan in its maiden game on Thursday, August 16. (LOOK: 2018 Asian Games Gilas Pilipinas schedule) – Rappler.com