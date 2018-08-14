The Filipino-American can't wait to suit up for the Philippine men's basketball team in the 2018 Asian Games

Published 3:48 AM, August 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson is hyped to don the Philippine colors in the 2018 Asian Games.

As local sports officials await the official clearance from the NBA, the Cleveland Cavalier took to his Facebook account to express his gratitude and excitement for the work that has been put in for him to play in the quadrennial meet.

"PUSO! My heart is full of gratitude for everyone who helped make this happen. See you all very soon," Clarkson wrote.

Asian Games chef de mission Richard Gomez announced on Tuesday, August 14, that Clarkson had been cleared to play by the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee (INASGOC), the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), and the NBA. (READ: Jordan Clarkson cleared for 2018 Asian Games)

However, the NBA has yet to release an official statement regarding Clarkson's status.

What is clear though is the 26-year-old guard was reinstated in the Philippine team's final 12-man lineup after getting clearance from the OCA following a request from the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

He will also serve as the country's flag-bearer in the opening ceremonies in Jakarta, Indonesia.

If the stars align, Clarkson can suit up for the Nationals when they meet Kazakhstan in their maiden game on Thursday, August 16. – Rappler.com