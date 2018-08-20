Yeng Guiao will mentor the Philippine team against Iran when the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers resumes in September

Published 2:36 PM, August 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It won't be the last time Yeng Guiao will call the shots for the Philippine men's basketball team.

Guiao – who's mentoring the retooled national squad in the 2018 Asian Games – will take over the coaching reins for Gilas Pilipinas in the second round of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in September.

The fiery mentor will replace Chot Reyes, who's set to serve a one-game suspension following the Philippines-Australia brawl last July 2.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio revealed the development to Filipino reporters in Jakarta, Indonesia where the Asiad is currently being held.

"Well, we know coach Chot [is] suspended so the SBP made a decision to appoint coach Yeng, especially that he has done well here at the Asian Games," Panlilio told Rappler.

Reyes was suspended and fined for "inciting unsportsmanlike behavior" following his "hit somebody" remark during Gilas' default loss to the Aussies – the country's final game in the first round of the Asian Qualifiers.

He was supposed to mentor a TNT KaTropa-reinforced national squad in the Asian Games before the SBP decided to send the core of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters instead, paving the way for Guiao's national team return.

Guiao and the Philippine team demolished Kazakhstan by 37 points last Thursday, August 16, to begin their Asian Games campaign on a high note.

The players who will replace the 10 suspended national team stalwarts, however, have yet to be finalized.

"The lineup has still to be decided on," Panlilio added.

Gilas will face powerhouse Iran on September 13 at the start of the second round of the Asian Qualifiers before hosting Qatar on September 17. – Rappler.com